The popular holiday attraction is getting a major makeover with community fire pits, new gathering spaces, and a festive grand reopening as part of a larger investment in the Centerra shopping destination.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A longtime Northern Colorado holiday tradition is getting a major makeover as The Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland prepares to reopen its redesigned outdoor ice rink in December.

Galway Companies, which acquired the shopping center for $55 million, is replacing the property’s longtime skating rink as part of a broader effort to modernize the 20-year-old retail destination.

The redesigned rink is expected to reopen with a holiday celebration on Friday, December 18, although organizers have provided conflicting dates that remain to be confirmed.

A New Look for a Holiday Tradition

For years, the outdoor ice rink has been a familiar seasonal attraction at The Promenade Shops at Centerra, drawing families, couples, and holiday shoppers to the Loveland shopping center.

The renovation will replace the existing raised skating platform with a more open design. Refrigeration tubing will be installed underground, allowing the surrounding space to function as a landscaped community gathering area when skating season ends.

The improvements also include community fire pits and space for year-round activities.

One of the most significant operational changes involves the rink’s installation process. According to Galway Companies, the redesign will reduce annual setup time from approximately 30 days to just two days.

That change could allow the property to transition more efficiently between seasonal skating and other community events.

Part of a Larger Centerra Investment

The rink renovation is one component of a broader reinvestment in The Promenade Shops at Centerra following Galway Companies’ $55 million acquisition.

The company has announced nine new leases totaling more than 37,000 square feet of retail space, along with major storefront renovations and improvements to landscaping, lighting and gathering areas.

The changes reflect Galway’s effort to reposition the shopping center as a destination that offers more than traditional retail.

By investing in public gathering spaces, seasonal attractions, and community programming, the property is expanding the ways visitors can use the shopping center year-round.

Holiday Celebration Planned

The Promenade Shops at Centerra is planning a festive grand reopening to introduce the redesigned skating rink to the community.

According to the event announcement, the celebration will feature:

5 p.m.: Official ribbon-cutting with Brrrice, the property’s polar bear mascot.

Official ribbon-cutting with Brrrice, the property’s polar bear mascot. 5:15 p.m.: A special figure skating performance featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, followed by photo opportunities.

A special figure skating performance featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, followed by photo opportunities. 5:30–7 p.m.: A live DJ, branded beanies for the first 50 skaters and a retailer gift card raffle for guests who RSVP.

The event is intended to celebrate both the return of a popular holiday attraction and the continued transformation of the Loveland shopping destination.

The reopening is particularly timely as Northern Colorado residents prepare for the holiday shopping season and look for family-friendly activities.

Looking Beyond the Holidays

Although the ice rink remains a seasonal attraction, its new design is intended to support activities beyond winter.

Removing the raised platform, underground infrastructure, and new landscaping will make the space more adaptable for community programming throughout the year.

For Loveland and surrounding Northern Colorado communities, the investment represents another step in the evolution of the Centerra retail district.

Additional information about shopping, dining, and upcoming events is available through The Promenade Shops at Centerra’s official website: hthepromenadeshopsatcenterra.com