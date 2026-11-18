Denver International Airport anticipates its busiest travel days, November 20 and 29, with longer security lines, crowded parking lots, and expanded transportation options.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado travelers heading out for Thanksgiving should prepare for a busy holiday at Denver International Airport, where more than 776,000 passengers are expected to pass through security checkpoints during the 11-day travel period.

According to airport officials, the Transportation Security Administration forecasts a 1.3% increase in checkpoint traffic compared with the same period last year. The holiday travel window runs from Friday, November 20, through Monday, November 30.

The busiest departure day is expected to be Friday, November 20, with more than 80,000 passengers potentially passing through security. Sunday, November 29, could be even busier, with more than 87,000 travelers expected.

For residents of Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Windsor, and surrounding communities, the airport is encouraging extra planning before leaving home.

Arrive Early and Check Security Wait Times

Denver International Airport recommends arriving inside the terminal at least two hours before boarding to allow time to check bags, pass through security, and reach departure gates.

Security lines may be particularly long during the airport’s peak travel periods:

3 to 4:30 a.m.

8 to 10 a.m.

3 to 5 p.m.

Travelers can monitor current checkpoint conditions through DEN’s security information page.

The airport’s East and West security checkpoints remain the primary screening locations for most passengers.

West Security operates daily from 3:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., while East Security operates from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A newly opened eight-lane North Security Checkpoint is also available daily from 12:30 to 8:15 p.m., primarily serving international passengers continuing their journeys. Travelers requiring special assistance or using CLEAR or TSA PreCheck should generally continue using the East and West checkpoints.

Parking Could Fill Quickly

Holiday travelers driving from Northern Colorado should check parking availability before leaving home.

Airport officials expect heavy demand across parking facilities and plan to open the Longs Peak overflow lot when the Pikes Peak lot reaches capacity.

Shuttle service will continue throughout the holiday period, with real-time shuttle information available through the Passio Go tracking service.

Travelers can check current parking availability before arriving.

The airport also offers Premium Reserve Parking, allowing passengers to reserve a parking space up to 90 days ahead, depending on availability. Reservations cost $45 per day, plus a one-time $5 service fee.

Longmont Travelers Have a New Transit Option

One significant transportation development for Northern Colorado residents is RTD’s new SkyRide Route AL, which connects Longmont directly with Denver International Airport.

The service operates hourly from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Buses depart from the 8th Avenue and Coffman Street Park-n-Ride in Longmont, travel along U.S. Highway 287 and stop at park-and-ride locations in Niwot and Lafayette before continuing to the airport via E-470.

Passengers arrive at DEN’s Transit Center, where an escalator provides access to the Jeppesen Terminal.

Travelers can also use the RTD A Line from the Denver metro area.

These options may be especially useful for passengers hoping to avoid crowded airport parking facilities.

New Terminal Improvements and Family Amenities

Travelers passing through DEN this Thanksgiving may notice several improvements.

The airport has opened newly renovated areas within the Jeppesen Terminal as part of its Great Hall Program, including a redesigned international arrivals meeting area and the North Security Checkpoint.

Families traveling with children can also use a newly opened outdoor-themed play area on Concourse B near Gate B15.

Play areas are now available on all three concourses, with additional locations near Gates A25 and C54.

The airport reports 18 new dining, shopping, and retail openings during 2026.

What Travelers Should Know Before Leaving Home

Airport and TSA officials recommend several steps to reduce holiday travel complications.

Check your flight. Confirm departure times and possible delays directly with your airline before leaving for the airport.

Verify your identification. Travelers should have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, passport, or another TSA-accepted identification document. Passengers without acceptable identification may need to use TSA’s $45 ConfirmID verification process.

Consider mobile identification. Colorado’s myColorado mobile driver’s license can be used at TSA checkpoints at DEN. Travelers should set it up before arriving.

Check prohibited items. TSA’s What Can I Bring? resource helps passengers determine which items are permitted in carry-on and checked baggage.

Arrange assistance if needed. Passengers with disabilities or medical conditions can contact TSA Cares at 855-787-2227 for assistance navigating airport security.

Picking Up Family for Thanksgiving?

Northern Colorado residents driving to the airport to collect visiting relatives should confirm arrival times before departing.

DEN recommends using its Final Approach cell phone waiting lot rather than circulating through terminal pickup areas.

The waiting lot is approximately three miles west of Jeppesen Terminal and is accessible from Peña Boulevard and surrounding roads.

Passengers and drivers can check flight information through DEN’s arrivals page.

With Thanksgiving travel expected to increase over last year, airport officials are encouraging passengers to allow extra time, monitor changing conditions,s and prepare for crowded travel periods.

For additional assistance, Denver International Airport customer service is available at 720-730-4359 or by text at 720-902-9351.