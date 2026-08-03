New Fort Collins Senior Living Community Celebrates Grand Opening

The Gallery at Fort Collins welcomes 550 guests as residents begin moving into luxury senior living community

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – More than 550 guests attended the grand opening celebration for The Gallery at Fort Collins, a new luxury senior living community developed by Denver-based NexCore Group and operated by Experience Senior Living.

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The June 11 event welcomed community leaders, prospective residents, families, and local organizations for an evening of tours, entertainment, and culinary experiences showcasing the new four-story community.

Guests enjoyed performances by the Fort Collins Symphony, guitarist Dave Beegle, and the Matt Skinner Band while exploring the community’s hospitality-inspired amenities, including chef-led dining venues, wellness spaces, art studios, and gathering areas.

“The Gallery at Fort Collins represents everything NexCore Group stands for — purposeful design, exceptional quality, experience, and a deep commitment to the communities we serve,” said Greg Venn, chief executive officer of NexCore Group. “Seeing 550 guests come through the doors at our grand opening is a powerful testament to the demand for truly differentiated senior living across the country and in Northern Colorado.”

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The Gallery includes 144 residences offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Amenities include a two-story grand hall, multiple dining venues, theater, salon, pub, game room, sky lounge, landscaped courtyard, and 24/7 nursing care.

“The response from the Fort Collins community has been extraordinary,” said Phill Barklow, president of Experience Senior Living. “Welcoming more than 500 guests to celebrate this milestone demonstrates the excitement surrounding The Gallery and validates our vision of creating a senior living experience centered on hospitality, connection, and purpose.”

One of the community’s signature partnerships is with the Colorado State University Alumni Association, giving residents access to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, which offers more than 150 educational courses, lectures, and travel opportunities for older adults.

Ashley Duval, director of sales for NOCO Style Magazine, called the grand opening “a beautiful addition to Fort Collins,” praising the community’s design and welcoming atmosphere.

Located near U.S. Highway 287 and Horsetooth Road, The Gallery provides convenient access to Interstate 25 while placing residents near shopping, dining, cultural attractions, and outdoor recreation with views of the Rocky Mountains.

For information or to schedule a tour, visit The Gallery at Fort Collins.

Source: NexCore Group

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