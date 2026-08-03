Top 5 North American players in Premier League history

Dwight Yorke scored 123 Premier League goals across five clubs, more than any other player from the CONCACAF region that covers North America, Central America and the Caribbean. That tally has stood for two decades despite the league attracting some of the best forwards in the world since. Anyone browsing Premier League odds will find plenty of markets still shaped by the legacy players like Yorke left behind at clubs across the country.

For this list, North America is defined by football’s own regional confederation rather than strict geography, which brings in Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Costa Rica alongside the United States.

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Here are the five most productive players from the region in Premier League history, their clubs, and their appearance, goal and assist totals.

Dwight Yorke

Yorke played for Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Sunderland across a 15-year Premier League career, racking up 375 appearances, 123 goals and 50 assists. His best spell came at Manchester United, where he formed a prolific strike partnership with Andy Cole and won the Treble in 1998-99, scoring 18 league goals that season on his way to the Golden Boot and Player of the Season award.

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Clint Dempsey

Dempsey remains the highest scoring American in Premier League history, netting 57 goals and adding 17 assists in 218 appearances for Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur. His best individual season came in 2011-12, when he scored 17 league goals for Fulham to finish level with the likes of Emmanuel Adebayor.

For those tracking football odds built around individual player markets, Dempsey’s rise from Fulham squad player to Golden Boot contender remains one of the more unlikely stories in the competition’s history.

Jason Euell

Euell scored 55 Premier League goals across four clubs, with his most productive years coming during a five-year spell at Charlton Athletic, where he scored 34 goals in 139 league appearances after joining from Wimbledon in 2001 for a club record fee.

He made well over 200 Premier League appearances in total during a career that also included spells at Middlesbrough, Southampton and Blackpool, and he later moved into coaching after retirement.

Paulo Wanchope

The Costa Rican forward scored 55 goals in 181 Premier League appearances for Derby County, West Ham United and Manchester City, adding 21 assists along the way. Wanchope’s most memorable moment came on his Manchester City debut, when he scored a hat-trick against Sunderland in the club’s first top flight match at Maine Road in over four years, instantly endearing himself to a new set of supporters.

Robbie Earle

Earle spent his entire Premier League career with Wimbledon, scoring 45 goals during the Dons’ decade in the top flight as part of the club’s famous Crazy Gang era. He made well over 200 Premier League appearances for the club, captaining the side under Joe Kinnear and helping Wimbledon finish as high as sixth in the table during the 1993-94 season.

These five players span three different decades of Premier League football, and together they show just how much talent the CONCACAF region has produced for English football’s top division over the years, from the Crazy Gang era through to the modern Golden Boot chases of the 2010s.