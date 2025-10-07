City of Greeley Tightens Security at Council Meetings

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New screening measures aim to balance public access and safety at City Hall

GREELEY, Colo. — The City of Greeley is implementing new security procedures for all City Council meetings and work sessions beginning Tuesday, October 7. The enhanced safety measures are intended to protect residents, staff, and elected officials while maintaining open access to local government.

“City Council meetings are an important way for residents to share their voices and stay involved in local government,” said Chief Public Safety Officer Rick Ruggieri. “These proactive safety protocols will help us ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone while keeping our meetings open and accessible to the public.”

What’s Changing

All City Council meetings and work sessions at City Center South (1001 11th Avenue) will now include additional screening:

After 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, visitors must enter through the west-side doors and follow the posted signage.

posted signage. Metal detectors will be used at entry points.

will be used at entry points. Officers may conduct bag checks .

. Attendees are asked to limit personal items and arrive early to allow time for screening.

Maintaining Accessibility

City officials emphasized that the new procedures are standard across many communities and are designed to ensure that civic participation remains safe and welcoming. Greeley’s City Council meetings continue to operate in a hybrid format, allowing residents to attend in person or online.

Regular meetings are held on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, with work sessions on the second and fourth Tuesdays, all starting at 6:00 p.m.

For details and livestream access, visit the city’s meeting portal at greeleyco.portal.civicclerk.com.

Source: City of Greeley