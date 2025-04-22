McKee Medical Center Unveils New MRI for Faster, Sharper Scans

$3.4 Million Investment Brings Advanced Imaging Tech to Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Banner McKee Medical Center has officially launched its new state-of-the-art MRI system, enhancing diagnostic precision and patient comfort for northern Colorado residents. The MAGNETOM Sola 1.5T MRI, developed by Siemens Healthineers, was installed on March 14, 2025, and is now in full operation.

This innovative scanner replaces older technology with faster scan times—up to 50% quicker—and sharper image quality. “We anticipate most scans will now take just 15 to 20 minutes,” said Justin Armstrong, Banner Health’s medical imaging director. “The clarity of the images we’re seeing is a game-changer.”

New MRI Machine at McKee Medical Center Delivery (Photo by Banner Health)

The new MRI supports a broad range of applications, including:

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Brain and spine diagnostics

Joint and musculoskeletal imaging

Abdominal and pelvic scans

Breast imaging

Cancer staging and metastasis screening

Equipped with BioMatrix technology, the system adapts to each patient’s unique anatomy, offering quiet scans and a more spacious design to ease anxiety.

Banner McKee is currently performing around 60 MRI scans weekly and expects improved patient experience and diagnostic accuracy to raise that number. The $3.4 million project was fully funded by the hospital.

“Our goal was to invest in technology that truly benefits our community,” Armstrong added. “This machine delivers on that promise.”

Learn more about imaging services at Banner Health