Nonprofit Colorado Youth Outdoors Selects Luke Brough to Lead Fort Collins Campus

Colorado Youth Outdoors CEO Bob Hewson announced that the nonprofit has promoted Luke Brough to its first Northeastern Colorado Regional Executive Director.

Colorado Youth Outdoors (CYO) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created in 2001. CYO’s mission is to build relationships and bring kids and parents closer through traditional outdoor recreation.

Brough joined the nonprofit in April 2023 as Facilities Director for its 220-acre Fort Collins campus. His appointment rounds out the management structure for the growing organization. Earlier this year, CYO selected its first Southern Colorado Executive Director to help guide its Colorado Springs area growth.

“A Regional Executive Director role begins and ends with Leadership. Finding someone to fit this role often takes significant time and effort,” explained CEO Hewson. “We were very fortunate to promote Luke Brough from Facilities Director to Executive Director. Leadership is one of Luke’s natural talents, and soon after he was hired, we experienced his approach to solving challenges, taking complex projects, and breaking them down into tasks for him and his teammates.”

As Facilities Director, he spent a lot of his time outside. He managed maintenance projects, equipment, event setup, and volunteer work groups. “Executive Director means a lot more meetings,” proclaimed Luke with a chuckle. “I’m also learning a ton about programming and development. My priorities are to broaden our reach in the Northern Colorado area, strengthen our connection with community partners, and promote our PACD (Participate, Appreciate, Communicate, and Dedicate) model to continue building relationships through traditional outdoor recreation,” Luke explained.

In high school, Luke started volunteering at CYO. When he was a kid, his family traveled to many trap shooting events – those were family vacations! “My life has been all about building relationships in the outdoors. My bond with my family and closest friends was built through hunting, fishing and camping. On the third date, my (future) wife taught me how to fly fish.”

“Projects that have been on our books for years have either been completed or have detailed plans for completion with Luke’s lead,” continued Hewson. “His passion for the mission of CYO – and his determination to find ways to grow this organization’s presence – makes Luke the perfect fit.” I am excited to watch Luke and his team continue to expand the gift of relationship building in Northern Colorado.”

Brough offered these concluding thoughts: “Traditional outdoor recreation has been a blessing for the relationships in my life, and I’m thrilled to be part of an organization that makes outdoor sports available to all.”

For more information visit coloradoyo.org.