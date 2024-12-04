Wellington’s ‘Holiday Magic’ to Light Up the Town with Festive Cheer on December 7

Wellington, CO — The Town of Wellington is gearing up to usher in the holiday season with its annual “Holiday Magic” event, scheduled for December 7, 2024. This beloved tradition, cosponsored by the Wellington Public Library and the Wellington Main Street Program, promises to be a day full of festive fun, family-friendly activities, and heartwarming community spirit. The event will combine three of the town’s most cherished holiday festivities, making it an unmissable opportunity for residents to come together and celebrate the season.

A Day of Festivities

“Holiday Magic” kicks off early in the day with two classic community events: the 15th Annual Bake Sale and Craft Bazaar hosted by the Wellington Senior Resource Center and the annual Wellington Craft Fair. Both events will take place in the morning and early afternoon, providing a perfect start to the festivities. Local artisans will be showcasing unique, handmade items, while the delicious homemade baked goods will surely satisfy any sweet tooth.

“Events like this really help to highlight the creativity and spirit of our community,” said Nancy Turner, a longtime Wellington resident. “It’s wonderful to see how everyone comes together—whether it’s the seniors baking or the craft vendors. It’s truly a reflection of the close-knit community we have here in Wellington.”

At 3:30 p.m., the action shifts to Owl Canyon Coffee (3745 Cleveland Ave.) where Santa Claus himself will make a special appearance. Children of all ages are invited to come visit with Santa and share their holiday wishes. This festive stop is always a hit with local families.

The Parade of Lights and Tour of Lights

The heart of the evening’s events takes place at 5:30 p.m. with the annual Parade of Lights along Cleveland Avenue in Downtown Wellington. The parade will feature holiday-themed, illuminated floats created by local residents, turning the downtown area into a glittering winter wonderland.

“The Parade of Lights is a fantastic way for our community to celebrate the holidays,” said Mayor Krista Tiedemann. “It’s a family event that brings everyone together, and the creativity of the floats really shows off the festive spirit that’s so strong in Wellington. I’m excited to see how the floats turn out this year!”

The parade also marks the unofficial kickoff of the Wellington Tour of Lights, a holiday tradition that invites residents to decorate their homes in dazzling lights and festive displays. The town provides a map for those wishing to take a self-guided tour of the most beautifully adorned homes, offering a magical way to enjoy the season’s sparkle.

“We love the Tour of Lights,” said local resident Brian Brooks. “It’s such a fun way to take in the holiday decorations, and it’s something our family looks forward to every year.”

Free Chili Dinner to End the Night

After the parade, attendees are invited to warm up at the Wellington FFA’s Annual Free Chili Dinner, held at Wellington Middle-High School. This free community meal provides an opportunity for residents to gather, enjoy good food, and reflect on the evening’s celebrations.

“It’s a great way to end the evening,” said FFA President Laura McKinney. “We love being part of this tradition, and it’s always wonderful to see so many people come out and enjoy the chili. It’s a true community event.”

Road Closures and Accessibility Information

For those planning to attend, please note that Cleveland Avenue (Colorado Highway 1) will be closed from 2:30 p.m. to approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 7, from just east of W. 1st Street to just west of 6th Street. Motorists are encouraged to use Washington Avenue (County Road 64) to the north and Jefferson Avenue to the south as detours.

“We want to make sure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience at Holiday Magic,” said Public Works Director Todd Stevens. “The road closures are necessary to ensure the safety of those attending the parade and other activities. We ask for everyone’s patience and understanding.”

For those with special accommodation requests, the Town of Wellington has made provisions to ensure that all attendees can participate in the festivities. Requests can be directed to [email protected].

How to Participate

Residents wishing to enter a float in the Parade of Lights can register at: https://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/FormCenter/Community-Activities-12/2024-Parade-of Lights-Registration-109.

Residents who want to enter their home in the Tour of Lights at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc8uk1paJ4nbUSUz23LwX8tB9Yj2bVX9p82OLr4EtdsWynvQ/viewform?usp=sf_link.

Stay Connected

For the latest updates and event details, visit the official Holiday Magic Facebook page at Holiday Magic on Facebook.

Whether you’re a longtime resident or new to the area, Wellington’s Holiday Magic offers something for everyone. From the Parade of Lights to Santa’s visit and the chili dinner, the event promises to deliver all the holiday cheer you could wish for. Mark your calendars and join in the celebration on December 7 to make this holiday season extra special!

