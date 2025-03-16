North Forty News Surges in Digital Growth: 60,000 Active Users in 2025

(Fort Collins, CO, March 16, 2025) – Fort Collins-based North Forty News is making waves in the local news industry, reporting 60,000 active users at NorthFortyNews.com so far in 2025. This milestone places the publication among the top-performing independent and hyperlocal news outlets in the country, demonstrating the growing demand for trusted, community-focused reporting.

How North Forty News Stands Out

While major metro newspapers like The Denver Post and Chicago Tribune see millions of visitors per month, smaller, community-focused publications often struggle to reach even 50,000 users. North Forty News’ ability to exceed this benchmark highlights its strong regional readership and digital engagement.

According to national trends:

Large metro newspapers average 10M – 30M+ monthly visitors .

average . Regional leaders pull in 2M – 10M monthly visitors .

pull in . Mid-sized city papers range between 500K – 2M monthly visitors .

range between . Smaller city & suburban news sites typically see 50K – 500K monthly visitors .

typically see . Hyperlocal & community newspapers often attract 10K – 150K monthly visitors.

North Forty News’ digital footprint places it in the upper range of smaller city news sites, outperforming many independent publications across the U.S.

Expanding Reach with the E-Edition

Beyond website traffic, North Forty News’ weekly e-edition readership has seen significant growth, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted source for Northern Colorado news.

In 2025 (through March 7) alone:

Weekly e-edition sessions have reached 345,972 .

have reached . Weekly e-edition reads have totaled 413,458.

This surge in readership is a testament to North Forty News’ commitment to accessibility and digital innovation. The e-edition’s recent redesign—featuring a more magazine-like layout, virtual links for easier navigation, and printable individual pages—has been met with positive feedback from readers.

A Testament to Community Engagement

The publication’s rise in readership is no accident. North Forty News has prioritized hyperlocal reporting, community-driven stories, and digital innovation to engage its Northern Colorado audience. With a mix of in-depth coverage on local government, small businesses, events, and lifestyle topics, the publication continues to build trust and engagement with readers.

“We’re proud to see this growth,” said Blaine Howerton, Publisher of North Forty News. “It’s a testament to the power of local journalism and community connection. Our goal has always been to serve the people of Northern Colorado with timely, relevant, and meaningful stories.”

The Road Ahead

With a focus on continued growth, North Forty News is doubling down on expanding digital offerings, engaging more readers through social media, and refining its coverage to better serve the community. Readers can stay up to date with daily stories at northfortynews.com, sign up for email updates, and access the weekly e-edition on any page of the North Forty News website.

Want to be part of the conversation? Subscribe, share, and support local journalism—because strong communities start with strong news.

Join the movement! Sign up for our e-edition at northfortynews.com/subscribe and never miss a local story.