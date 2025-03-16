Windsor Police Warn Residents After String of Car Break-Ins

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Windsor, CO – The Windsor Police Department urges residents to take extra precautions following recent car break-ins in the Old Town neighborhood. Officers remind vehicle owners to lock their doors, keep valuables out of sight, and avoid leaving keys inside their vehicles to deter potential thieves.

How to Keep Your Vehicle Safe

Lock Your Doors – Always secure your vehicle, even if parked in your driveway. Roll up windows to prevent easy access.

– Always secure your vehicle, even if parked in your driveway. Roll up windows to prevent easy access. Keep Valuables Hidden – Avoid leaving wallets, electronics, or bags in plain sight, which may attract thieves.

– Avoid leaving wallets, electronics, or bags in plain sight, which may attract thieves. Never Leave Keys or Fobs Inside – A surprising number of car thefts happen because keys are left in an unlocked vehicle.

– A surprising number of car thefts happen because keys are left in an unlocked vehicle. Park in Well-Lit Areas – Criminals are less likely to target vehicles in brightly lit or busy locations.

Ongoing Investigation in Old Town

Police are currently investigating multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred this past week in the Old Town neighborhood south of Main Park, near Oak St., Locust St., and Chestnut St. Authorities are asking residents who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to come forward with any information.

How to Report Suspicious Activity

If you have any details that could assist the investigation, contact the Windsor Police Department at (970) 674-6400 for non-emergencies. In urgent situations, call 911 immediately.

For more updates on Northern Colorado crime prevention and community safety, visit northfortynews.com.