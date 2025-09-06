Northern Colorado’s Largest Solar Project Begins Operations Near Severance

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Black Hollow Sun I delivers clean energy to Platte River Power Authority, powering thousands of local homes

SEVERANCE, Colo. — A major milestone for renewable energy in Northern Colorado arrived this week as ContourGlobal announced the start of operations at Black Hollow Sun I (BHS I), a 185-megawatt solar facility located just east of Fort Collins.

The project, the company’s first renewable facility in the United States, is delivering electricity directly to Platte River Power Authority, which serves Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park, and Longmont. Once complete in 2026, the two-phase Black Hollow Sun complex will be the largest photovoltaic installation in Northern Colorado, producing enough power to supply more than 73,000 homes while offsetting nearly 450,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

Regional Impact

BHS I created a significant economic boost during construction, generating about 450 direct jobs and 250 indirect jobs for skilled workers and regional partners across Weld County and surrounding communities. With BHS II already under construction, more opportunities for local contractors, suppliers, and service providers are expected over the next year.

The clean power produced by the project will strengthen the resilience of Northern Colorado’s electric grid while supporting the community-owned Platte River Power Authority’s commitment to reliable, low-carbon energy.

Looking Ahead

ContourGlobal leaders say this development is part of a larger U.S. strategy to expand renewable energy investments. American-manufactured solar modules provided by Qcells are being used in the project, underscoring both domestic supply partnerships and long-term sustainability goals.

The company has also shown its commitment to community engagement, recently sponsoring the Severance Days Festival, strengthening ties with the growing town located just 16 miles from Fort Collins.

For more about Platte River Power Authority’s clean energy initiatives, visit prpa.org.

Source: ContourGlobal Press Release