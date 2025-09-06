Lemay and Prospect Intersection to Become Four-Way Stop During Repairs

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Flaggers will direct traffic Sept. 7 while crews complete signal cabinet installation

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The busy intersection of Lemay Avenue and Prospect Road will temporarily operate as a four-way stop on Sunday, Sept. 7, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., as City of Fort Collins crews complete critical traffic signal repairs.

Earlier this year, a crash severely damaged the traffic signal system at the intersection. While the signal has been rebuilt, this weekend’s work—installation of a new traffic cabinet—will finalize the repairs. During the installation, the traffic signals will be shut off, and flaggers will guide vehicles safely through the intersection.

What drivers need to know

All vehicles must stop: Drivers in all directions will be required to stop at the intersection.

Drivers in all directions will be required to stop at the intersection. Expect delays: Significant congestion is possible; drivers are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes.

Significant congestion is possible; drivers are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes. Timing may vary: Although work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., crews may complete the work earlier.

The City advises motorists to plan to minimize delays and avoid the area if possible.

For updates on traffic impacts and construction projects, visit fcgov.com/construction.

Attribution: City of Fort Collins