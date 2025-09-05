Man Arrested After Vandalizing Greeley Police Radar Van in School Zone

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Incident raises concerns over safety of photo enforcement workers and public near schools

GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley man was arrested September 3 after allegedly throwing a rock through the window of a mobile photo radar van stationed in a school zone, injuring the technician inside and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

According to Greeley Police, the incident happened around 7 a.m. in the 2000 block of 16th Street while the vehicle was actively monitoring traffic speeds in a designated school zone. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Dillan Roker, approaching the enforcement vehicle and hurling a 10-pound rock through a window.

The technician inside the van sustained minor injuries. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $2,600. Police say Roker attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended nearby and booked into the Weld County Jail.

Roker now faces multiple charges, including Attempted First-Degree Assault (Class 4 Felony), Criminal Mischief (Class 6 Felony), and Third-Degree Assault (Class 1 Misdemeanor). He also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant at the time of his arrest.

Police emphasized the importance of safety in school zones and warned that acts of violence targeting enforcement staff or equipment put both city employees and the public at risk.

“This investigation is ongoing,” Greeley Police said in a statement, noting that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

For more information about community safety efforts in Greeley, visit Greeley Police Department.

Attribution: Greeley Police Department