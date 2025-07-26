Origin PHCE Secures Naming Rights for Youth and Community Arena at The Ranch

Loveland-based company invests in future of Northern Colorado through new “Origin Arena” partnership

LOVELAND, CO — A new partnership at The Ranch Events Complex is strengthening Northern Colorado’s commitment to youth, community, and local business. The 4-H, Youth, and Community Arena has officially been renamed Origin Arena following a naming rights agreement with Origin PHCE, a trusted, family-owned plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical company serving Northern Colorado for over 90 years.

The renamed facility, located at the heart of The Ranch in Loveland, will continue to host vital 4-H programming, youth development activities, and community events. Officials say the partnership reflects a shared investment in empowering the next generation and sustaining Larimer County’s most vital public spaces.

“This is more than a name on a building—this is a meaningful investment in the future of our community,” said Conor McGrath, Managing Director of The Ranch Events Complex. “Origin’s long-standing commitment to Northern Colorado mirrors our values of service, inclusion, and excellence.”

Origin’s sponsorship will help offset operational costs and enhance community programming at the arena, ensuring broad access for local nonprofits and youth organizations. The deal supports The Ranch’s long-term strategy of forming fiscally responsible partnerships that offer lasting benefits to residents.

“Origin is deeply honored to partner with The Ranch in naming this important space,” said Glenn Frank, President of Origin PHCE. “We are committed to being more than a service company—we are neighbors, parents, and proud supporters of Northern Colorado’s future.”

Branding and signage updates will be rolled out in the coming weeks. Events and access at the arena will continue uninterrupted.

With roots dating back to 1934, Origin Plumbing • Heating • Cooling • Electrical—formerly Fort Collins Heating & Air Conditioning—has maintained a legacy of reliable service and community engagement across Northern Colorado. The company is known for its philanthropic involvement and support of education and local initiatives.

For more information, visit originteam.com.

Source: Larimer County