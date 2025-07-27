Honolulu Poke Bar Brings a Taste of Hawaii to Fort Collins

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Fresh, Fast, and Full of Flavor at Front Range Village



When it comes to finding something fresh, fast, and healthy in Fort Collins, poke is a winning option—and Honolulu Poke Bar hits the mark. This casual eatery tucked into the Front Range Village is a go-to spot for anyone craving a flavorful, build-your-own bowl that feels indulgent without the guilt.

Honolulu Poke Bar, Front Range Village (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

For those unfamiliar with poke (pronounced poh-kay), it’s a Hawaiian-inspired dish traditionally featuring raw, marinated fish served over rice and topped with a variety of veggies, sauces, and seasonings. Honolulu Poke Bar brings the island concept to Northern Colorado, with a customizable twist that makes it easy for anyone to dive in—no matter your dietary restrictions or taste preferences.

Honolulu Poke Bar, Front Range Village (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Here, the process is simple: pick your base (like white or brown rice, or salad greens), choose your protein (tuna, salmon, tofu, shrimp, chicken, and more), load up on toppings (edamame, seaweed, ginger, jalapeños, cucumbers, and more), then finish it off with a signature sauce. My bowl came with brown rice, tofu, and chicken, topped with seaweed, pickled ginger, and jalapeños—all tied together with a tangy Asian-inspired sauce. The flavors were bold, refreshing, and deeply satisfying.

Honolulu Poke Bar, Front Range Village (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

The best part? It’s affordable, fast, and filling. I spent around $20 for a large bowl packed with high-quality ingredients and enough protein to fuel the rest of my day. Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch or a lighter dinner, Honolulu Poke Bar offers a healthier alternative to heavy takeout without skimping on taste.

Honolulu Poke Bar, Front Range Village (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Poke might be a growing trend in Colorado, but Honolulu Poke Bar stands out thanks to its generous portions, high-quality ingredients, and friendly service. It’s island-inspired eating, no plane ticket required.

Honolulu Poke Bar

2842 Council Tree Ave #131, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Front Range Village

Looking for more local food finds? Visit NorthFortyNews.com and explore the full Top Eats series.