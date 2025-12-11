Weld County Make Progress on Judicial Center Expansion

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Commissioners Select Owner’s Representative for Multi-Year Project

Weld County’s long-planned judicial center expansion moved forward this week, as commissioners appointed Level5 Collaborative as the owner’s representative to guide the major capital project through design and construction. The decision carries regional significance for Northern Colorado residents who rely on Weld County’s justice system, which continues to experience rapid population-driven demand increases.

Weld County officials announced that Level5 Collaborative was chosen after a nearly two-month national search that drew 10 proposals and advanced three finalists into interviews. The firm will oversee the expansion on behalf of the county, ensuring quality control, budget protection, and adherence to an accelerated timeline that could save taxpayers substantial construction costs.

According to the county, Level5 submitted a guaranteed maximum price of $9,325,000 for its work. Responsibilities include budget management, coordination with contractors and designers, communication facilitation, and ongoing site inspections to ensure compliance with project requirements.

Like the county’s jail expansion and the construction of Weld County Road 49, the new judicial center project will be funded with cash, allowing it to proceed without debt and giving future county boards the flexibility to adjust plans over the coming years. This approach also aligns with Article XIV, Section 14-8 of the Weld County Home Rule Charter, which requires any capital project exceeding the equivalent of a three-mill levy for three years — about $172 million — to be approved by voters.

As court caseloads continue to rise across Northern Colorado, the expansion aims to support long-term public safety, judicial efficiency, and community service capacity.

Attribution: Weld County