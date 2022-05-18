Platte River Board Appoints New Vice Chair Gertig Selected by Fellow Board Members

During its board meeting on April 28, the Platte River Power Authority Board of Directors appointed Kevin Gertig, director of Loveland Water and Power, to be the organization’s next vice-chair. His appointment took effect immediately.

“Kevin has dedicated his entire career to utility operations for public power providers and he has already made significant progress as utility director for Loveland Water and Power,” said Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River. “I have known Kevin for more than 10 years and he is a tireless advocate, working in collaboration and partnership with the communities we serve. I look forward to his leadership and guidance as vice-chair on Platte River’s board.”

Gertig replaces Julie Pignataro, a city council member from Fort Collins, who was appointed vice-chair this past February. Kendall Minor, director of Fort Collins Utilities, replaced Pignataro as Fort Collins’ second representative on the Platte River board. Reuben Bergsten, director of utilities for the Town of Estes Park, remains the board chair.

“I am honored to be appointed vice-chair to the Platte River Board of Directors by my fellow leaders and I want to thank each member for their vote of confidence,” said Gertig. “Our region is well-positioned to lead our energy transition with a diverse energy resource mix that provides reliable, environmentally responsible, and financially sustainable energy and services.”

The appointment preceded discussions from staff about what’s required of both Platte River and the owner communities to achieve a noncarbon energy mix by 2030.

“Given what we need to accomplish over the next several years, we are pleased to have the technical expertise of the utility directors and the elected leadership from our owner communities to help work toward our collective goals,” added Frisbie.