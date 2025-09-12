Poudre High School Opens Advanced Manufacturing Lab

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Program offers hands-on workforce training for 11th and 12th graders

FORT COLLINS – Poudre High School celebrated the grand opening of its new Advanced Manufacturing Lab on September 9, allowing 11th and 12th-grade students to gain hands-on experience with the latest tools and technology shaping today’s industries.

Poudre High School Advanced Manufacturing Lab (Photo by Poudre School District)

The lab, part of Poudre School District’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) program, is designed to provide pathways into high-demand fields such as advanced manufacturing, engineering, and technology. Students will have access to specialized equipment and training, bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world workforce skills.

School officials say the facility will not only prepare students for immediate career opportunities but also give them a competitive edge in higher education and technical training programs. The initiative is supported by community partners, educators, and students who helped make the project a reality.

“This lab represents the future for our students and our community,” school leaders said. “By investing in career-ready education, we’re strengthening Northern Colorado’s economy and innovation pipeline.”

To learn more about PSD’s Career & Technical Education opportunities, visit psdfutureready.org/ctc.

Attribution: Source — Poudre School District