Community, Remembrance, and Resilience Shine Across Northern Colorado This Week

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

This week’s edition of North Forty News feels especially meaningful. As Northern Colorado gathered to remember 9/11, I was struck by the unity and resilience our community shows year after year. Firefighters, law enforcement, CSU cadets, and neighbors stood side by side at Canvas Stadium, climbing those 110 symbolic stories to honor the fallen. It was a moving reminder that even in times of tragedy, we find strength together.

That spirit of connection is echoed in the joyful moments unfolding around us. From the Fort Collins Nursery Rock Garden Series Concert benefitting The Matthews House, to this weekend’s Open Streets celebration, where families can walk, bike, and dance through car-free avenues, Northern Colorado proves again that we thrive when we gather, celebrate, and support one another.

We also spotlight progress in our schools, with Poudre High School’s new Advanced Manufacturing Lab opening doors for students eager to build careers in technology and skilled trades. These kinds of investments are shaping the future of our region.

Of course, not every headline is easy to read. Ongoing search and recovery efforts at Carter Lake and public safety concerns in Weld County remind us of the challenges we face as a community. Our job is to bring you these stories with clarity and compassion—because being informed helps us look out for each other.

Through it all, what ties every page of this edition together is the heartbeat of community. Whether you’re planting garlic in your fall garden, volunteering at Timnath’s Fall Festival, or supporting local artists at Full Expression!’s Disability Pride event, you’re part of the story that makes Northern Colorado home.

Thank you for reading, sharing, and supporting North Forty News. Your subscriptions, donations, and advertising are what keep this independent voice strong.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News