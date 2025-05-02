Sunshine, Breezes & a Hint of Rain: My Northern Colorado Weather Outlook for May 2–4, 2025

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Hello from Fort Collins! As we step into the first weekend of May, I’m thrilled to share the weather forecast for Northern Colorado. Drawing insights from the National Weather Service (NWS) and Colorado State University (CSU), here’s what to expect over the next three days.

Friday, May 2: A Bright Start

Today promises abundant sunshine with temperatures reaching a comfortable high of 67°F (19°C). Winds will be light, shifting to the southeast at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The evening will cool down to around 38°F (3°C), so a light jacket might come in handy if you’re out and about.

Saturday, May 3: Warm and Pleasant

Saturday continues the trend of clear skies and warmth, with highs near 76°F (24°C). Light and variable winds will become southeast at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 16 mph. The night will be mostly clear, dipping to a low of 43°F (6°C). National Weather ServiceThe Weather Channel

Sunday, May 4: Sunshine with a Breezy Twist

Sunday brings mostly sunny skies and a high around 78°F (26°C). Expect breezy conditions, with southeast winds increasing to 13 to 18 mph and gusts up to 32 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with temperatures settling around 47°F (8°C). National Weather Service

Looking Ahead: A Shift on Monday

While the weekend remains dry, a significant change is on the horizon. Monday is expected to bring showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon, with a high near 65°F (18°C). The chance of precipitation is 80%, so it’s wise to keep an umbrella handy as we start the new week. National Weather Service

Enjoy the beautiful weekend weather, and stay prepared for the upcoming changes. Whether you’re hiking in the foothills or relaxing in town, Northern Colorado is set to offer some delightful spring days.