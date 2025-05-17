Weld County Sheriff’s Office Renews Call for Justice in 1998 Cold Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County Sheriff’s Office asks for public help to solve decades-old homicide of Denver man Ruben Ortiz-Gutierrez

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office continues its pursuit of justice in a more than 20-year-old cold case involving Ruben Ortiz-Gutierrez, whose body was discovered on May 16, 1998, in a rural area of Weld County near County Roads 24 and 9.75, approximately nine miles east of Longmont.

Ruben Ortiz-Gutierrez

Initially unidentified, the remains were positively identified in June 2005 through advancements in fingerprint technology. Ortiz-Gutierrez, who was 30 years old at the time of his death, was a resident of Denver. Investigators explored leads involving drug trafficking connections with suspects tied to Mexico, but no probable cause for arrest has been found to date.

Weld County investigators are now renewing their appeal for public assistance in solving the case.

Community members (who have any information) are urged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464.

More details about this case and others can be found on the WCSO Cold Case Files webpage.