Scholarships Available for Larimer County High School Seniors

If you’re a high school senior in Larimer County planning to further your education, the Colorado County Clerks Association (CCCA) has an exciting opportunity for you. The CCCA is offering three scholarships to support local students pursuing higher education at colleges, community colleges, technical institutions, or universities.

Scholarship Details

The scholarships include:

Two $1,000 awards

One $500 award

Winners will be announced by the CCCA Executive Director and posted on their official website, clerkandrecorder.org, on May 1, 2025.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Who Can Apply?

To be eligible for these scholarships, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Complete the application in full.

Hold a minimum GPA of 3.25 .

. Participate in community extracurricular and service activities.

Demonstrate financial hardship or need.

How to Apply

Interested students can download the application form from the CCCA website at clerkandrecorder.org/scholarship. Completed applications must be submitted to the Larimer County Clerk’s Office by March 28, 2025. Applications can be submitted in one of three ways:

Email (preferred): Send to [email protected] . In-person: Deliver to the Larimer County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Administrative Services Building, First Floor, 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins. U.S. Postal Service: Mail to Larimer County Clerk & Recorder Tina Harris, P.O. Box 1280, Fort Collins, Colorado 80522.

About the CCCA

The Colorado County Clerks Association is a statewide organization committed to supporting county clerks across Colorado. Their mission includes promoting fair and transparent elections while providing resources to help clerks fulfill their roles effectively.

Don’t miss this opportunity to receive financial support for your educational journey. Start your application today and take the next step toward achieving your goals!

For more information, contact Tina Harris, Clerk and Recorder, at 970-498-7852 or [email protected].

Stay updated on other local opportunities by visiting northfortynews.com.