Sweet Beginnings: Cinnamon’s Bakery Expands to Loveland Yards

Northern Colorado is about to get a little sweeter! Cinnamon’s Bakery, a beloved staple of Estes Park, has officially opened the doors to its second location in the newly renovated Loveland Yards shopping center. Owners Sarah and Brian Goddard are thrilled to bring their signature baked goods to a new community.

Nestled at 5673A McWhinney Blvd., the new location offers the same mouthwatering cinnamon rolls and pastries that have earned the Estes Park flagship its loyal following, along with an expanded menu exclusive to Loveland. The bakery’s cozy hours, Tuesday through Sunday from 7 AM to 1 PM, are perfect for an early morning treat or a midday pick-me-up.

The selection at Cinnamon’s Bakery (Photo courtesy Cinnamon’s Bakery).

“We’re excited to bring Cinnamon’s Bakery to Loveland,” shared Sarah Goddard. “The Loveland Yards shopping center is the perfect spot to introduce our bakery to even more people in Northern Colorado. We can’t wait to share our love for baking with the community.”

Known for their melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon rolls, handcrafted pastries, and exceptional service, Cinnamon’s Bakery is committed to delivering a warm, welcoming experience for all who visit. With the Goddards’ hands-on approach and passion for baking, Loveland Yards is poised to become a go-to destination for anyone seeking a sweet escape.

Cinnamon’s Bakery (Photo courtesy Cinnamon’s Bakery).

Curious about what’s on the menu? Stop by the Loveland location or browse the full menu and more online at cinnamonsestespark.com. Stay connected on Instagram at @cinnamonsbakeryco to see the latest specials and bakery updates.

Drop by and indulge in a taste of Estes Park—now closer to home! For more information, give them a call at (970) 775-7051 or swing by during their open hours to savor the sweetness.

Counter at Cinnamon’s Bakery (Photo courtesy Cinnamon’s Bakery).

Visit Cinnamon’s Bakery:

Address: 5673A McWhinney Blvd., Loveland, CO 80538

5673A McWhinney Blvd., Loveland, CO 80538 Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 7 AM – 1 PM

Tuesday – Sunday, 7 AM – 1 PM Website: cinnamonsestespark.com

cinnamonsestespark.com Instagram: @cinnamonsbakeryco

