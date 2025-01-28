Super Bowl Snacks and Sweets: Colorado’s Game Day Favorites Revealed

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As the excitement builds for this year’s Super Bowl, so do plans for game day feasts. Our team at North Forty News uncovered fascinating insights from Coffeeness, who analyzed over 1,300 food types and 300 dessert-related keywords to identify America’s top Super Bowl snacks and desserts. The results reveal regional favorites and highlight what Colorado residents are craving for their Big Game spread.

Colorado’s Super Bowl MVPs: Garlic Knots and Rice Krispie Treats

In the Centennial State, garlic knots take the crown as the most-searched savory snack for Super Bowl parties. Their warm, buttery goodness and versatility make them a winning choice for football fans. On the sweeter side, the classic and nostalgic rice krispie treats top dessert searches, proving that simple yet satisfying desserts still steal the show.

Nationwide Favorites: Buffalo Chicken Dip and Strawberry Shortcake

Across the U.S., buffalo chicken dip reigns supreme as the MVP of Super Bowl snacks, dominating searches in 29 states. This creamy, spicy favorite continues to unite football fans at gatherings everywhere. When it comes to desserts, strawberry shortcake scores big in 14 states, followed closely by peanut butter blossoms, a popular pick in 13 states.

Most popular superbowl foods by state (Graphic courtesy coffeeness.de/en/)

Regional Specialties Add a Local Flair

The analysis also highlighted how regional flavors shine during Super Bowl celebrations. Funeral potatoes, a cheesy and hearty casserole, are a hit in the Mountain West, while crawfish etouffee brings Louisiana’s signature spice to game day tables.

Celebrate Colorado Style This Super Bowl

Whether you’re hosting a Super Bowl watch party or attending one, consider adding Colorado’s favorite garlic knots and rice krispie treats to your menu. These comforting, crowd-pleasing options are sure to score a touchdown with your guests.

For more snack ideas and to see how other states’ favorites stack up, check out the detailed maps and analysis from Coffeeness here.

About Coffeeness

Coffeeness dives deep into food trends and data to explore how culinary favorites evolve across the U.S. For more information on this Super Bowl food study, visit their website at coffeeness.de/en.