Subaru of Loveland Surprises Local Teachers With $5,000 Donation During Back-to-school Breakfast

Subaru of Loveland recently partnered with AdoptAClassroom.org to surprise teachers at Truscott Elementary School with a $5,000 donation and school supply kits during a back-to-school celebration. The retailer also provided breakfast for the teachers.

The donation was made as part of Subaru Loves Learning® , a national program championed by Subaru of America, Inc. that helps provide funding for teachers at high-needs schools across the country to purchase the school supplies and resources needed to help their students succeed. Subaru of Loveland’s donation will benefit more than 250 students by providing teachers with $500 worth of funding each to purchase supplies for the school year on the AdoptAClassroom.org Marketplace.

“We’re thrilled to support our local teachers and students through the Subaru Loves Learning® initiative,” said Chris Gebhardt, general manager of Subaru of Loveland. “Providing essential school supplies is just one way we give back to our community throughout the year, and we are committed to making a lasting impact year-round through various initiatives that support the needs of our neighbors.”

According to AdoptAClassroom.org, a staggering 92% of teachers nationwide have students from families who can’t afford any school supplies. This leads to teachers spending an average of $860 out of their own pockets each year to equip their classrooms.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation and continued support from Subaru of Loveland as part of their Subaru Loves Learning initiative,” said Karen Hanford, principal at Truscott Elementary School. “These essential supplies will make a significant impact on our students’ success this year. Our teachers, staff, and entire school community extend our heartfelt thanks for this support.”

This is the fourth year Subaru of Loveland has partnered with Truscott Elementary School and is part of Subaru of Loveland’s year-round commitment to the community including additional partnerships with the Thompson Education Foundation, Loveland High School Athletic Department, Loveland Rotary KidsPak, and many more.

As the largest corporate partner of AdoptAClassroom.org, Subaru and its retailers have supported more than 750,000 students nationwide through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative. This year, Subaru of Loveland joins over 630 participating retailers working with the organization to adopt classrooms in high-needs* schools.

To learn more about the Subaru Loves Learning initiative and the partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, visit subaru.com/learning or follow #SubaruLovesLearning on social media.