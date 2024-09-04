Authorities Increases Presence at Johnstown’s Roosevelt High School In Response to Threats

The Johnstown Police Department recently responded to multiple Safe2Tell reports indicating a potential threat to Roosevelt High School.

After a thorough investigation in collaboration with the Weld RE-5J School District, it has been determined that there is no credible threat to the school.

The Johnstown Police Department will increase its presence on campus to provide additional reassurance to students, parents, and the community.

This enhanced presence is intended to offer comfort and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the safety of everyone at Roosevelt High School.

We encourage students, parents, and community members to remain vigilant and continue utilizing the Safe2Tell program to report any concerns about safety.

The program’s anonymous nature allows individuals to report issues without fear of retaliation, and the information provided plays a crucial role in maintaining the safety and security of our schools.

For more information visit safe2tell.org.