The Group Real Estate Consolidates to Adapt to Changes

Company says move strengthens flexibility while maintaining service across Northern Colorado

The Group Real Estate has consolidated its Loveland operations, closing its west Loveland office and shifting agents and staff to a remodeled Centerra location or a mobile-first work model as part of a broader strategy focused on flexibility and client service.

As of January 1, agents and staff previously based at the west Loveland office at 1401 West 29th Street have either relocated to the company’s Centerra office at 5401 Stone Creek Circle or transitioned to a mobile-first approach. The company recently remodeled the Centerra office to support both in-office and mobile agents better.

According to Brandon Wells, chief executive officer of The Group Real Estate, the decision reflects how the real estate industry—and client expectations—have changed.

“The days of agents sitting behind a desk from nine to five waiting for the phone to ring are behind us,” Wells said. “Today, our office is wherever our clients need us to be—whether that’s a living room, a coffee shop, or a job site. This consolidation isn’t about doing less; it’s about aligning our physical footprint with the mobile, relationship-first reality of how we serve our clients.”

Wells emphasized that the move does not reduce the company’s presence or capacity in Loveland or the surrounding region.

“Our partners live here, work here, and raise their families here,” he said. “We are not defined by the buildings we occupy, but by the relationships we build and the service we provide.”

As the company approaches its 50th anniversary this February, Wells said The Group is taking a long-term view of its role in Northern Colorado, optimizing its footprint to meet shifting market demands.

“We are expanding our reach in growing hubs like Timnath and Greeley while consolidating in Loveland to gain efficiency,” Wells said. “This is a healthy, necessary evolution that positions The Group to remain the region’s trusted advisor for decades to come.”

Founded in Fort Collins in 1976, The Group Real Estate is an employee-owned brokerage with offices across Northern Colorado and the mountain region, including Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, Steamboat Springs, and Hayden. The firm employs about 275 partners and reports leading transaction volume across the region. More information is available at https://thegroupinc.com.

