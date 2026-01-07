Eric Golden Brings Honky-Tonk Energy to Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado country artist delivers a high-energy band show rooted in traditional country music

Loveland’s live music scene turns complete honky-tonk on Friday, January 9, as Eric Golden takes the stage at The Boot Grill. A Colorado-based recording artist, Golden is known for high-energy performances grounded in traditional honky-tonk country, blending classic and modern country favorites with original music released in 2024.

Golden performs more than 200 shows each year across the Rocky Mountain region and beyond, bringing an authentic country sound to fairs, festivals, rodeos, ranches, and music venues. Whether appearing solo, as a duo, or with a full band, his shows are built around the spirit and tradition of authentic country music—and plenty of reasons to dance.

Friday night’s performance features the Eric Golden Band, with Denver-based musicians Adam Stern on lead and pedal steel guitar, Dave Young on bass and vocals, and Ryan Elwood on drums. Together, the group delivers a polished, high-energy honky-tonk experience that keeps audiences moving all night long.

Golden’s work has earned consistent recognition within the regional country music community, including multiple nominations from the Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame and the Mountain West Country Music Association, as well as honors such as Entertainer of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Event details

When: Friday, January 9, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Boot Grill, 4164 Clydesdale Pkwy, Loveland

More info: ericgoldenmusic.com/about

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.