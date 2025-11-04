The Human Bean Northern Colorado Hosts Holiday Toy Drive Supporting Local Families

y North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Coffee chain partners with Santa Cops, Serve 6.8, and Life Stories to bring holiday cheer to children across Northern Colorado

NORTHERN COLORADO — The Human Bean Northern Colorado is once again spreading holiday cheer with its annual toy drive, running from November 6 through November 30 at all 10 drive-thru locations across the region.

Customers who bring a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more will receive a voucher for a free 20-ounce drink to use in January 2026. All donations will go to Santa Cops of Weld County, Serve 6.8, and Life Stories, ensuring gifts reach children and teens in need across Northern Colorado.

“Gifts for all ages, especially teens, are needed this year,” said Valerie Katalenic, Senior Manager for The Human Bean. “There are so many parents struggling to provide a joyous holiday for their children—it’s comforting to know we can help.”

To kick off the drive on November 6, The Human Bean will host each nonprofit as a Guest Barista Day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at select locations:

Santa Cops of Weld County – 3310 23rd Avenue, Evans

– 3310 23rd Avenue, Evans Serve 6.8 – 6180 E. Crossroads Boulevard, Loveland

– 6180 E. Crossroads Boulevard, Loveland Life Stories – 3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley

Each of these three locations will also donate 10% of sales on November 6 to their respective nonprofits.

Partnering for a Purpose

Santa Cops of Weld County promotes positive relationships between local law enforcement and children by delivering toys directly to families in need.

Loveland-based Serve 6.8 connects over 50 churches to provide care and resources to Northern Colorado families. Details can be found at serve68.org.

Founded in 1989, Life Stories investigates child abuse cases and supports victims and families across Weld County. Visit lifestoriesweld.org for more information.

The Human Bean has been locally owned and operated since 2004, with a strong commitment to community giving. Locations span from Fort Collins and Wellington to Loveland, Greeley, Evans, and Windsor. Learn more about their local impact at humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

Find more community stories and events at northfortynews.com.

Source — The Human Bean Northern Colorado