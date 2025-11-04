“Be The Light” Gala Shines Hope for Northern Colorado Families Navigating Grief

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

3Hopeful Hearts hosts annual fundraiser November 8 at Windsong Estate Event Center

FORT COLLINS, CO – Northern Colorado residents are invited to an evening of compassion, remembrance, and community impact as 3Hopeful Hearts hosts its annual “Be The Light” Gala on Saturday, November 8, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Windsong Estate Event Center, 2901 Saddler Boulevard in Severance.

The elegant winter event brings together families, supporters, and community leaders to raise vital funds for programs supporting those grieving the loss of a child. Guests will enjoy gourmet dining, a curated silent and live auction, and heartfelt stories of healing and hope.

“Be The Light is more than a gala—it’s a night that brings our community together around compassion and hope,” said Sarah Saltee, Executive Director of 3Hopeful Hearts. “Every ticket purchased, and every bid placed, helps ensure no family grieves alone.”

Attendees are encouraged to wear cocktail attire for this meaningful evening, which includes beer, wine, a signature cocktail, dinner, and dessert. Proceeds from the event will benefit the organization’s peer support groups, remembrance events, and community outreach across Northern Colorado.

Tickets are available now at 3hopefulhearts.com/gala.

Sponsors include ZZAP Health, Houska Automotive, Realities for Children, and UCHealth—organizations helping make the event possible and strengthening the network of care for grieving families.

3Hopeful Hearts provides compassionate, community-based support to families after the death of a child, offering a safe space for healing through shared experience, remembrance, and hope.

