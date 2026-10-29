Timnath Chamber of Commerce Builds Connections as Community Grows

From local business visibility to community events, the Chamber is helping Timnath businesses build relationships and grow alongside one of Colorado’s fastest-growing towns.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

As Timnath continues to welcome new residents, businesses, and opportunities, the Timnath Chamber of Commerce is working to keep local businesses at the heart of the community’s growth.

With 60 members, 46 recognized founding members, and a growing calendar of networking and community events, the Chamber is positioning itself as more than a traditional business organization. Its mission focuses on connecting neighbors, increasing local business visibility, and strengthening the relationships that define Timnath.

“A town keeps its character when its businesses and residents keep choosing each other,” said Dustin Peyser, president and co-founder of the Timnath Chamber of Commerce. “That is what Timnath is doing, on purpose.”

Dustin Peyser, president and co-founder of the Timnath and Severance Chambers of Commerce, works to strengthen local business connections and support community growth across Northern Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Dustin Peyser)

More Than a Business Directory

For the Chamber, membership offers more than a website listing.

Businesses gain opportunities to connect with potential customers, participate in community events, build professional relationships, and become more recognizable throughout Timnath.

The organization emphasizes three priorities: increasing business visibility, creating meaningful connections, and giving local businesses a stronger collective voice.

“A business on its own reaches its own customers. A business in the Chamber reaches everyone’s,” Peyser said. “The whole is worth more than the sum of the parts, and our members feel that difference.”

The Chamber also offers digital visibility tools through ClickLocal, its managed business listings service. Members receive monthly reports on their local visibility, while Premium and Corporate memberships include listing management across 24 publisher sites.

These services help smaller businesses strengthen their digital presence without the resources of a large marketing department.

For some members, however, the Chamber’s greatest advantage is its personal approach.

“This is a smaller Chamber, and that is its strength,” said Kerrin Anne of Sprout & Goose Travel. “You are not just a name on a list.”

Bringing Businesses and Neighbors Together

The Chamber’s community programming reflects its focus on encouraging residents to discover and support businesses close to home.

One example is Taste of Timnath, a fall passport promotion encouraging participants to visit nine local stops through October 31.

The program gives residents opportunities to explore businesses they may not have visited before while giving participating merchants additional exposure.

The Chamber also organizes Timnath Connect vendor markets at Pedro’s Coffee Shop on Main Street.

Its October 17 Harvest Market featured 28 local vendors and brought makers, entrepreneurs, shoppers, and community members together.

Other Chamber activities include ribbon cuttings, grand openings, business education sessions, and networking opportunities throughout the year.

The organization also recognizes the businesses that helped establish it through its Founders Dinner, celebrating the founding membership class and the community support behind the Chamber’s development.

Together, these activities are designed to turn business relationships into lasting community connections.

Preserving Timnath’s Character Through Growth

As new development changes Timnath’s landscape, the Chamber sees an opportunity to help established and emerging businesses grow together.

The organization’s name reflects its guiding philosophy: Teamwork Ignites Momentum, Nurturing Ambition, Towards Harmony.

That approach places cooperation at the center of local economic development.

Rather than viewing businesses solely as competitors, the Chamber encourages members to support one another through referrals, partnerships, shared events, and community participation.

“Visibility compounds,” Peyser said. “A directory listing, an event, an introduction, a profile like this one: each touch builds on the last, until a business becomes simply part of how the town thinks.”

For a rapidly growing community, those connections can help preserve the familiarity and personal relationships that residents value.

An Invitation to Get Involved

The Timnath Chamber of Commerce invites local business owners, entrepreneurs, and community partners to join its growing network.

Whether a business is newly established or has served the community for years, Chamber membership provides opportunities to build relationships, increase visibility, participate in local events, and contribute to Timnath’s future.

The Chamber offers three annual membership levels: Basic ($500), Premium ($865), and Corporate ($1,000), with opportunities designed to support businesses at different stages of growth.

Business owners interested in becoming members are encouraged to explore the Chamber’s programs, attend an upcoming event, or reach out directly to learn how they can get involved.

Residents can also make a difference by exploring the Chamber’s business directory, attending community events, and supporting locally owned businesses.

“Strong towns are built by neighbors showing up for each other,” Peyser said. “The Chamber is where that showing up gets organized.”

As Timnath continues to grow, the Chamber is inviting more businesses and residents to help shape what comes next — building a stronger local economy while preserving the community connections that make Timnath home.

Learn More

Timnath Chamber of Commerce

Website: https://timnathchamber.com/

Business Directory: https://timnathchamber.com/directory

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (970) 430-5754

This business profile was prepared for North Forty News using information and attributed statements supplied by the Timnath Chamber of Commerce.