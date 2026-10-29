8 Things Every Homeowner Should Know About a Home Equity Line of Credit

A home equity line of credit is one of the most flexible borrowing tools available to homeowners, but the flexibility comes with complexity that is worth understanding before opening the account. These eight things address what homeowners most commonly misunderstand about how HELOCs actually work.

1. A HELOC Is a Revolving Line of Credit, Not a Loan

Unlike a home equity loan that provides a lump sum, a HELOC provides a credit line that can be drawn, repaid, and drawn again during the draw period. This revolving structure makes it more similar to a credit card than a loan, except it is secured by the home and typically offers significantly lower rates than unsecured revolving credit.

2. The Draw Period and Repayment Period Are Distinct Phases

A HELOC has two phases: the draw period, typically ten years, during which the borrower can draw from the line and makes interest-only minimum payments, and the repayment period, typically twenty years, during which no additional draws are available and the outstanding balance is repaid through fully amortizing payments that are significantly larger than the draw-period minimums.

3. Who Has the Best Home Equity Line of Credit?

The best HELOC depends on the rate structure, the draw period length, the fees, and the lender’s flexibility in terms of draw minimums and repayment options. Achieve’s HELOC meaning glossary explains the structure in detail, and their home equity products offer competitive rates for qualified borrowers with a streamlined application process designed to reach funding efficiently.

4. The Interest Rate Is Variable and Can Change

HELOC rates are almost universally variable, tied to the prime rate or SOFR plus a margin. The rate changes when the benchmark changes, which means the payment changes throughout the draw period. Rate caps that limit how much the rate can increase in any single adjustment period and over the life of the line are important protections to confirm before opening a HELOC.

5. The Home Is the Collateral

The HELOC is secured by the home, which means inability to make required payments can result in foreclosure. This risk is present throughout both the draw period and the repayment period and is the fundamental tradeoff for the lower rate that secured borrowing provides.

6. The Available Credit Can Be Reduced or Frozen

Lenders have the contractual right to reduce or freeze a HELOC during the draw period if the home’s value declines significantly or if the borrower’s financial situation changes materially. This can happen during economic downturns at the moments when access to credit is most needed, which is one of the risks of relying on a HELOC as a financial safety net.

7. Interest Is Only Deductible for Qualifying Uses

HELOC interest is tax deductible only when the proceeds are used to buy, build, or substantially improve the home that secures the line. Interest on HELOC draws used for debt consolidation, consumer purchases, or any non-home-improvement purpose is not deductible under current tax law.

8. The Payment Change at the Repayment Period Can Be Substantial

The transition from interest-only payments during the draw period to fully amortizing payments at the start of the repayment period can significantly increase the monthly obligation. Planning for this payment change before the draw period ends prevents the payment shock that catches HELOC borrowers off guard when the repayment phase begins.