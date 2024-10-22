Weld County Small Business Incentive Program Awards Directional Plus, Llc $20k and Receives Additional Funds

The Weld County Board of Commissioners is happy to announce that Directional Plus, LLC, a veteran-owned and family operated business has received $20,000 through the county’s Small Business Incentive Program.

Launched in 2014 with $500,000 from the county’s economic development fund, this initiative supports and uplifts local businesses that enhance the economic vitality and community spirit of Weld County. This program provides eligible businesses in unincorporated Weld County with financial assistance to cover costs associated with land use, building permits and various impact fees. By reducing these upfront expenses, the program creates a more favorable environment for business development and sustainability.

Earlier this month, after assisting over 30 small businesses throughout unincorporated Weld County, the Weld County Board of Commissioners agreed to add an additional $500,000 to the program allowing it to continue its beneficial impact.

“Weld County is committed to fostering economic growth and helping businesses succeed,” stated Commissioner Chair Kevin Ross. “We are proud to award Directional Plus, LLC their funds as well as allocate more funding to this program as we want to encourage business growth for years to come.”

For more information about the program, visit https://www.weld.gov/Government/Departments/Planning-and-Zoning/Small-Business-Incentive-Program.