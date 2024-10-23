Forest Service Announces Hiring Of 200 Firefighters

The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service is hiring 200 temporary, seasonal wildland firefighters for the 2025 fire year across national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Firefighter positions include engine operators, hotshot crew members, hand crew members, helitack crew members, fuels technicians, fire lookouts, dispatchers, and other essential fire management positions.

Job information, including duty locations and application details, is available online on the Regional Fire Hiring webpage. Job seekers can apply for the 200 wildland firefighter jobs through USAJobs.gov for 14 days from October 24 through November 6, 2024.

Any U.S. citizen or national who is at least 18 years of age can apply. Hiring managers will use a Direct Hire Authority to hire applicants, which means Veterans’ Preference and traditional rating and ranking of applicants do not apply.

Application and resume preparation tips and guidelines, including step-by-step instructions and on-demand webinars, are available on the How to Apply webpage.

The Forest Service is a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Agriculture that manages 193 million acres of land, roughly the size of Texas. Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming are home to 17 national forests and seven national grasslands, collectively known as the Rocky Mountain Region. The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.