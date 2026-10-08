More Than 70 Organizations Will Offer Help With Housing, Food, Health Care and Other Services

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — Weld County residents seeking assistance with housing, food, health care, employment, and other needs will have an opportunity to connect with dozens of local organizations in one place when Weld Project Connect returns to Greeley on October 15.

United Way of Weld County will host the free community event from noon to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 15, at the Island Grove Event Center.

More than 70 community organizations and service providers are expected to participate, giving individuals and families an opportunity to learn about available programs and connect directly with organizations that can help.

Services and information available at the event will include housing assistance, rent and utility resources, food assistance, employment, health care, veterans services, and transportation. Attendees will also be able to access services including haircuts and flu shots.

“Weld Project Connect is about making it easier for people to find the help they need,” said Michelle Trevino, Connecting Weld Coordinator for United Way of Weld County. “Instead of having to search for resources in multiple places, community members can come to one event, meet with organizations directly and learn about the support available to them in the community.”

The event is free and open to the public, and no appointment is required. Organizers encourage people to attend whether they are looking for assistance for themselves, their families, or someone they know.

Volunteers Needed

United Way of Weld County is also seeking volunteers to serve as Navigators during the event.

Navigators help attendees find participating organizations and identify services that may be useful to them. No specialized experience is required, and volunteers will receive information and training before serving.

Those interested in volunteering can register at volunteer.unitedway-weld.org.

Event Details

Weld Project Connect

Thursday, October 15 | Noon–5:30 p.m.

Island Grove Event Center, Greeley

Admission: Free; no appointment required

More information is available from United Way of Weld County at unitedway-weld.org.