Health District Buys Downtown Fort Collins Campus

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Health District of Northern Larimer County has purchased two downtown Fort Collins properties for $4.8 million, setting the stage for a new consolidated health care campus expected to open in late 2027 or early 2028.

The Health District closed Sept. 24 on properties at 315 W. Oak St. and 211 Canyon Ave., near the intersection of Oak Street and Canyon Avenue. Together, the two buildings encompass approximately 58,000 square feet on 1.23 acres.

The organization said the new campus will make it easier for residents to access multiple services in one location, including behavioral health care, dental care, health insurance assistance, and care coordination.

The purchase follows a months-long search for property capable of accommodating the Health District’s current operations while providing room for future services. Its existing campus on Bristlecone Drive has limited space for expansion as community needs grow.

“This is about much more than moving into a new building,” Executive Director Brian Ferrans said. “It’s an opportunity to create a campus that’s easier to access and navigate, brings our services together and gives us the flexibility to meet our community’s changing health needs for decades to come.”

315 W. Oak St. and 211 Canyon Ave., near the intersection of Oak Street and Canyon Avenue (Image from Google Maps)

Central Location and Transit Access

The Health District evaluated prospective properties based on factors such as size, parking, accessibility, visibility, proximity to public transportation, and capacity to accommodate future needs.

Officials said the downtown location’s central position and proximity to public transit were important considerations.

Plans call for creating a more integrated experience in which clients can reach several Health District programs at the same campus. The property could also provide space for collaboration with community partners and accommodate additional services as needs change.

The Health District Board of Directors unanimously approved the purchase contract Aug. 19.

As operations transition downtown, the Health District plans to evaluate its existing properties and sell facilities it no longer needs. Proceeds from those sales are expected to offset part of the cost of purchasing, designing and renovating the new campus.

“This is a long-term investment in how the Health District serves Northern Larimer County,” Ferrans said. “Rather than continuing to adapt spaces that were designed for other purposes, we have the opportunity to intentionally create a campus around the experience of our clients, community, staff and partners.”

Renovation Comes Next

With the property purchase complete, the project is moving into the design and renovation phases. The Health District is beginning the process of selecting an architect and design firm.

Clients, community members, employees, and partner organizations are expected to have opportunities to participate as campus plans develop.

The Health District currently anticipates relocating to the downtown campus in late 2027 or early 2028.

The Health District is a special government district that has provided community health services in northern Larimer County since 1960.