Fox’s Pizza Den Opens Inside Loveland Walmart

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND — Pizza, wings, hoagies and more are now on the menu at a new restaurant inside the Loveland Walmart.

Fox’s Pizza Den has opened at 250 W. 65th St., marking the national pizza franchise’s new Northern Colorado location. The restaurant is owned and operated by Josh Hicks and Raley Parker.

The Loveland restaurant serves specialty and build-your-own pizzas, including Fox’s signature Big Daddy pizza, along with hoagies, Wedgie sandwiches, wings, sides, salads and desserts.

“From our Den to yours!” Hicks said in announcing the opening.

Fox’s Pizza Den has more than 200 locations across 18 states and emphasizes locally operated restaurants and community involvement.

The Loveland location is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fox’s Pizza Den – Loveland

Inside Walmart

250 W. 65th St., Loveland

970-800-9600

https://foxspizzaden.com/