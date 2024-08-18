Weld RE-4 School District to Hold Elementary School Ribbon Cuttings in Windsor

The Weld RE-4 School District will hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies on August 28 and 29 to commemorate the opening of two new elementary schools.

Hollister Lake Elementary School:

August 28, 2024

5 – 6:30 p.m.

550 Sundance Dr., Windsor, CO

Orchard Hill Elementary School:

August 29, 2024

5 – 6:30 p.m.

2015 Covered Bridge Pkwy., Windsor, CO

The ceremonies will include brief remarks by school officials, an official ribbon cutting, light refreshments, and open house activities.

The two elementary schools are the result of community support of a $271-million bond package in November 2022. Each school is approximately 75,000 square feet and includes:

600-K-5 student capacity and 64-preschool student capacity

100-student Small Learning Communities (SLCs), stacked two stories, that include student gathering space, technology resources, and teacher workrooms / support offices

Centralized Media Hub and STEM Laboratory

Fitness / wellness, music / stage, and cafeteria that are close in proximity to promote afterhour use and to be used as central social gathering locations for students

Teacher workrooms and administrative support offices

The events are free and open to the public.

For more information on the 2022 bond and its projects, visit https://bond.weldre4.org/ or email [email protected].