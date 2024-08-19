Bas Bleu Theatre Company of Fort Collins Announces 32nd Main Stage Season 

The School for Lies

September will open with the wickedly funny and deliciously off-color THE SCHOOL FOR LIES, a sweet and saucy farce by Tony-nominated playwright David Ives, directed by Steve Keim. THE SCHOOL FOR LIES is a rollicking contemporary adaptation of Moliere’s classic satire THE MISANTHROPE – a combination Baroque reality show and a blissfully silly verbal souffle, full of glittering glamorous, gossiping goofballs, stunning verbal displays, and outrageous gags, all masking the throbbing heart of a true love story.

THE SCHOOL FOR LIES will be presented September 20th thru October 13th.

Airness

Their Holiday offering will be a rocking, classic earworm good-time comedy about competition, completion, and finding the “airness” inside yourself.

When Nina enters her first air guitar competition, she thinks winning will be easy. But as she befriends a group of charismatic nerds committed to becoming the next champion, she discovers that there’s more to this art form than playing pretend; it’s about finding yourself in your favorite songs and performing with raw joy. Will Nina be able to let go and set herself free onstage? Following her mission to shred or be shredded, AIRNESS is an exuberant reminder that everything we need to rock is already inside us.

AIRNESS, by Chelsea Marcantel and directed by Nathaniel Quinn, will open on Friday, November 29th, and run through December 22nd.

The Trip to Bountiful

Warm February with the lyrical and moving drama THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL by Academy Award-winning playwright Horton Foote. The play will open on February 28th and run through March 23rd. It will be directed by Warren Sherrill and feature Bas Bleu’s Founder and Artistic Director, Wendy Ishii.

THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL tells the poignant story of Carrie Watts, an elderly woman, who longs to escape the cramped Houston apartment where she lives with her protective son, Ludie, and her authoritarian daughter-in-law, Jessie Mae. Carrie wants to return to her beloved hometown of Bountiful, Texas, one final time before she dies. She escapes to the bus station and befriends a young woman named Thelma. The new friends travel toward Bountiful together, but when Carrie arrives in nearby Harrison, Texas, she begins to learn that her beloved town isn’t the same as she remembered it.

In Spring of 2025 we will present in revolving repertory the one-woman small masterpiece of comic embarrassment, and piercing emotional truth MY BRILLIANT DIVORCE, and the perfect mixture of crime drama, horror, and humanity, ANOTHER MEDEA.

My Brilliant Divorce

In MY BRILLIANT DIVORCE, directed by Richard Pegg, middle-aged Angela attempts to find a new life when husband Max leaves for a younger woman. Using a wonderful mixture of comedy and pathos, she recounts her journey back to happiness. MY BRILLIANT DIVORCE will perform May 23rd, 24th, and 25th, and June 6th, 7th, and 8th.

Another Medea

In ANOTHER MEDEA, directed by Lynn Bogner, the incarcerated Marcus Sharp, a charismatic and enigmatic New York actor, recounts in gruesome detail how his obsessions with a wealthy doctor named Jason and the myth of Medea lead to horrific, unspeakable events. At once ancient and contemporary, this provocative Grand Guignol style mono-thriller will run May 30th, 31st and June 1st, 13th, 14th, and 15th.

Readers’ Theatre

In addition to the Main Stage season, on October 25, 26, and 27, Bas Bleu Readers’ Theatre will present a captivating candlelit EVENING WITH EDGAR ALLAN POE, directed by Robyn Cuthbertson. On April 4, 5, and 6, join us for the delirious and passionate THE CLEAN HOUSE, directed by Kate Lyn Reiter.

Special Sauce: An Original Works

Nothing says dog days summer fun like vampire pizza delivery workers! SPECIAL SAUCE, a horror comedy by Colton Thompson, is the first selection in our Original Works program. It will take its first bite on August 8th, with additional nibbles on the 9th and 10th.

Bas Bleu Theatre is located at 401 Pine Street in Fort Collins. Performances begin on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and at 2:30 pm for the Sunday matinees. All Main Stage Productions start their run with a Friday night, Pay-What-You-Will-Preview, first come, first serve with no ticket purchase necessary.

Main Stage

$30 Regular/$25 Seniors/ $8 Students

Readers’ Theatre

$15 Regular/Senior/Student

Original Works

$10 Regular

Tickets can be purchased at basbleu.org or by calling the box office at 970-498-8949.