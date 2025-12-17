Weld RE-4 Students Earn National FFA Honors

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Windsor and Severance students recognized at National FFA Convention in Indianapolis

Students from the Weld RE-4 School District brought national recognition back to Northern Colorado after earning top honors at the National FFA (Formerly Future Farmers of America) Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana, including a team award and the organization’s highest individual distinction.

A team of seven freshmen from Windsor High School earned a Silver award in the National FFA Conduct of Chapter Meetings Leadership Development Event, marking the school’s first-ever appearance in this national competition. The event challenges younger FFA members to demonstrate their knowledge of parliamentary procedure by conducting a formal chapter meeting while fulfilling assigned officer roles.

The Windsor High team included Addie Nichols, Miranda Ridnour, Hadley Toms, Harper Shellito, Annie Agone, Chase Sanger, and Hunter Duda, who served as chair. While all team members earned strong scores from the judging panel, Duda received a perfect score — a standout achievement at the national level.

In a separate honor, Severance High School student Jackson Place earned the FFA American Degree, the highest achievement awarded by the National FFA Organization. According to the organization, the American Degree recognizes exceptional dedication, leadership, community involvement, and excellence in a student’s supervised agricultural experience. Place is only the third student from Severance High School to receive this prestigious honor.

Attendance at the National FFA Convention & Expo is highly competitive. This year, only 10 students from Severance High School and 8 from Windsor High School were selected to attend, along with competition team members and award recipients.

The National FFA Organization hosted its 98th annual convention from Oct. 29 through Nov. 1, drawing a record 73,000 attendees from across the country. The event brings together students for leadership development, service projects, workshops, and national competitions. More information about the organization is available at https://www.ffa.org.

Attribution: Weld RE-4 School District