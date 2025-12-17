Transfort Awarded $4.8M for Bus Replacements

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Federal funding will replace aging buses serving CSU and Fort Collins riders

Transfort, the public transportation operator for the City of Fort Collins, has received a $4.8 million federal grant to replace six aging compressed natural gas (CNG) buses with newer, more reliable models—an investment expected to improve daily service for riders across Northern Colorado.

The funding comes from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Low or No Emission Program (5339(c)), which supports the purchase of low- and zero-emission transit vehicles. The new CNG buses will be assigned to Transfort’s Around the Horn route on the Colorado State University campus, a heavily used service for students, faculty, and staff.

The FTA classifies CNG buses as low-emission vehicles and reports significantly lower particulate matter and nitrogen oxide emissions than traditional diesel buses. They also emit less carbon dioxide per mile, helping reduce the environmental impact of local transit operations.

“Transfort is thrilled to receive this award from the FTA to support the replacement of six of our aging CNG buses,” said Annabelle Phillips, assistant director of Transfort. “This investment strengthens our partnership with the FTA and directly contributes to building a more reliable, resilient fleet for our community.”

Phillips added that continued federal support helps ensure Transfort can maintain efficient, sustainable service for Fort Collins residents and CSU commuters alike.

The Low or No Emission Grant Program provides funding to local governments to purchase or lease low- and zero-emission buses, as well as the facilities needed to support them. More information about Transfort’s budget and funding priorities is available at https://ridetransfort.com/budget.

Stay ahead in Northern Colorado — get North Forty News’ top stories and the day’s events every morning at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update. Subscribe now at https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate.

Atrribution: Transfort, City of Fort Collins