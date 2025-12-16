Banner Health CEO Amy Perry Named Among Nation’s Most Influential Healthcare Leaders

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Recognition highlights leadership tied to innovation, nonprofit mission, and care delivery impacting Colorado communities

Banner Health President and CEO Amy Perry has been named to Modern Healthcare’s 2025 list of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare, marking the second consecutive year she has earned the national honor. The recognition underscores leadership priorities that extend to Banner Health facilities and patients across Northern Colorado.

Perry, who joined Banner Health in November 2021, leads one of the nation’s largest nonprofit health systems, including hospitals and care sites serving Colorado communities. Under her leadership, Banner has emphasized integrated care models that combine clinical excellence, advanced technology, and financial strength while maintaining a strong community-centered mission.

Banner Health operates 33 hospitals across six states, including multiple locations in Colorado, and supports more than 450 additional care sites. The system also provides health insurance coverage to more than 1.2 million members and invests heavily in workforce development, including educating more than 1,300 medical residents and fellows each year.

In Colorado and across the region, Banner Health continues to expand access to care through innovations in artificial intelligence, clinical research, behavioral health services, and value-based care models that improve outcomes and manage population health.

“This recognition reflects Banner Health’s commitment to reimagining healthcare,” Perry said in a statement. “Our integrated system allows us to meet patients where they are—across rural and urban communities—while honoring our nonprofit mission to serve.”

Banner’s workplace culture has also been a focal point of Perry’s leadership, with the organization earning consecutive Great Place to Work certifications and reporting high levels of employee satisfaction.

Anne Mariucci, chair of the Banner Health Board of Directors, credited Perry’s vision with positioning the system as a national leader while maintaining strong local connections. “She’s proving that a nonprofit system with deep community roots can lead the transformation of American healthcare,” Mariucci said.

Perry was ranked No. 55 on Modern Healthcare’s 2025 list, published in the Dec. 8 issue of the magazine. Complete profiles of honorees are available at https://www.modernhealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.

Banner Health, headquartered in Arizona, provided more than $1 billion in community benefits in 2024 and continues to serve patients across Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Nevada, California, and Arizona. More information is available at https://www.bannerhealth.com.

Attribution: Banner Health