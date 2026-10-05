18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Loveland Crash

Police Say Speed Contributed to Saturday Night Collision at Taft Avenue and 29th Street

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — An 18-year-old Fort Collins man died following a motorcycle crash Saturday night at West 29th Street and North Taft Avenue in Loveland, according to the Loveland Police Department.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Oct. 3.

Police said the man was riding a red-and-white 2012 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on North Taft Avenue as he approached West 29th Street. At the same time, a 17-year-old Loveland girl driving a white 2022 Toyota RAV4 was traveling southbound on Taft Avenue in a designated turn lane.

According to investigators, the RAV4 began entering eastbound West 29th Street and entered the motorcycle’s path. The motorcycle struck the RAV4, ejecting the rider.

Thompson Valley EMS personnel arrived shortly before Loveland police officers and began lifesaving efforts. The motorcyclist, who remained unresponsive, was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said preliminary findings indicate the motorcyclist’s speed contributed to the crash. Investigators currently do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

Because of the severity of the collision, the Loveland Police Department CRASH Team took over the investigation. The intersection was closed for several hours while investigators worked at the scene.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the motorcyclist’s identity.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police emphasized that preliminary information could change as additional evidence is collected and reviewed.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Loveland Police Department’s non-emergency line at 970-667-2151. Officer J. Slick is handling follow-up investigative work.