Windsor Middle School Modernization Advances with Major Campus Upgrades

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Bond-funded project brings expanded learning spaces, improved safety, and modern facilities to Windsor students

WINDSOR, Colo. — Construction continues on the modernization of Windsor Middle School as Weld RE-4 School District moves forward with one of the major projects approved by voters through the district’s 2022 bond program.

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The renovation is designed to create a safer, more functional, and modern learning environment for students while improving campus operations for staff, families, and visitors.

Windsor Middle School Renovations (Photo courtesy Weld RE-4 School District)

Among the most significant improvements are the demolition of outdated sections of the building, an expanded cafeteria featuring a new auditorium-style stage, and a larger, modernized library that will provide additional learning space for students.

Safety and infrastructure upgrades are also a major focus of the project. The school’s front office is being remodeled to improve building security and daily traffic flow, while a new building-wide fire suppression system will enhance life safety throughout the campus.

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Students and staff will also benefit from new air conditioning in both gymnasiums, fresh paint and updated classroom flooring, and improvements designed to extend the facility’s lifespan.

Outside the building, the district is redesigning the parking lot to improve bus circulation and relocate student drop-off and pick-up areas, helping create a safer arrival and dismissal process.

District officials thanked the Weld RE-4 community for supporting the 2022 bond initiative, noting that the investment is helping provide updated educational facilities for current and future students.

Community members can follow construction progress and learn more about the project at https://bond.weldre4.org/projects/wms-modernization.

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Source: Weld RE-4 School District.