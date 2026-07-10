Loveland Explains Utility Rates at July 22 Funds in Focus Event

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents can attend in person or online to learn how utility rates and fees are calculated and used.

LOVELAND, Colo. – Loveland residents will have an opportunity to better understand the utility rates and fees that appear on their monthly bills during the City’s upcoming Funds in Focus community meeting on Wednesday, July 22.

Community Message

The free event runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Deveraux Room at the Rialto Theater, 228 E. Fourth St., and will also be available online through a hybrid format.

City leaders, including Acting Chief Financial Officer and Deputy City Manager Molly Elder, Public Works Director Will Jones, Utilities Director Sharon Israel and Utilities Deputy Director Shaundra Stoever, will explain how utility rates and fees are established and how those revenues support essential City services.

Topics will include:

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

How utility rates and fees are calculated each month.

How revenue supports capital improvement projects, infrastructure maintenance, and public health.

Why rates and fees change over time.

How the City allocates utility revenue.

Residents who wish to participate online must register in advance. Registration details are available at https://go.lovgov.org/RatesFees, and registered participants will receive instructions for joining the virtual meeting.

The Funds in Focus series is designed to help residents and business owners better understand the City’s budgeting process and how public funds are invested in the community. Additional sessions are planned throughout the year leading up to the Loveland City Council’s adoption of the 2027 budget this October.

More information about the City’s budget and spending priorities is available at https://lovgov.org/budget.

Support Local Journalism



Understanding how local government spends public dollars helps build a more informed community. North Forty News is committed to covering the decisions that affect Northern Colorado residents every day.



Become a North Forty News member. Understanding how local government spends public dollars helps build a more informed community. North Forty News is committed to covering the decisions that affect Northern Colorado residents every day.

Source: City of Loveland