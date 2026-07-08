Delinquent Property Tax Notices Heading to Larimer County Mailboxes

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Interest continues to accrue on unpaid 2025 property taxes as county prepares for November tax lien sale

Larimer County property owners with unpaid 2025 property taxes should watch their mailboxes this week as the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office begins sending delinquent property tax statements.

Community Message

County officials note that residents who made payments after July 6 may still receive a delinquent notice because of processing and mailing timelines.

According to Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee Irene Josey, delinquent interest began accruing on April 30 for property owners who did not make any payment on their 2025 property taxes. Those who paid the first installment but missed the second-half payment deadline began accruing interest on June 16.

Under Colorado law, delinquent property taxes accrue interest at a rate of 1% per month, or any portion of a month, until paid.

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The Treasurer’s Office also confirmed that all mortgage company escrow payments have been processed and posted to affected accounts.

The county’s annual tax lien sale is scheduled for November 19, 2026. The sale allows Larimer County to recover unpaid property taxes that help fund essential community services, including public safety, fire protection, public health and local government operations.

Property owners who pay taxes directly rather than through a mortgage escrow account may consider using EquiPay, an independent third-party self-escrow service, to set aside money for future tax payments. The service is not affiliated with Larimer County.

Payment Options

Property owners can pay their taxes in several ways:

Online: Credit or debit card (processing fees apply) or e-check (no fee) through Larimer County’s online payment system.

Credit or debit card (processing fees apply) or e-check (no fee) through Larimer County’s online payment system. By mail: Larimer County Treasurer, P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522.

Larimer County Treasurer, P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522. Dropbox: Available 24 hours a day outside the southwest entrance of 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins.

Available 24 hours a day outside the southwest entrance of 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins. In person: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Additional information, online payment services, and live chat are available through the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Local tax dollars support many of the services Northern Colorado residents rely on every day. North Forty News keeps you informed about important deadlines, public notices and local government updates that affect our communities.



Become a North Forty News member. Local tax dollars support many of the services Northern Colorado residents rely on every day. North Forty News keeps you informed about important deadlines, public notices and local government updates that affect our communities.

Source: Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee