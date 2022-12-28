Happenings in Wellington for December – Week of December 26

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media
I hope everyone has had a Merry Christmas! Not many events are happening in Wellington this holiday week, so I hope everyone finds time to be outdoors, spends time with family and friends, and writes those pesky New Year’s Resolutions!
The Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:
Small Business and Shop Local Season continues through Dec 31st. Support Wellington Businesses and shop locally. Use Christmas money received as gifts to support the local economy. Watch the Chamber’s Facebook page as they spotlight local Wellington Chamber Businesses at: https://www.facebook.com/WellingtonAreaChamberOfCommerce
My wish for you this New Year
Renewed Hope
New Opportunities
New Adventures
New Ways to Give
New Ways to Love
May this be your best year ever!
