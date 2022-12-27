Today’s Weather: 12/27/22

December 27, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy with a high of 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 47 48 30
Berthoud 0 43 53 34
Fort Collins 3 44 51 33
Greeley 3 44 49 29
Laporte 0 45 53 35
Livermore 1 46 56 35
Loveland 0 45 54 35
Red Feather Lakes 10 48 48 30
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 10 52 53 36
Wellington 0 49 52 34
Windsor 2 43 49 30
*As of December 27, 2022 10:00am

