Today’s Weather: 12/27/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy with a high of 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|47
|48
|30
|Berthoud
|0
|43
|53
|34
|Fort Collins
|3
|44
|51
|33
|Greeley
|3
|44
|49
|29
|Laporte
|0
|45
|53
|35
|Livermore
|1
|46
|56
|35
|Loveland
|0
|45
|54
|35
|Red Feather Lakes
|10
|48
|48
|30
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|10
|52
|53
|36
|Wellington
|0
|49
|52
|34
|Windsor
|2
|43
|49
|30
|*As of December 27, 2022 10:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment