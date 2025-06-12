Publisher’s Letter: A Father’s Day Reflection on Adventure, Thrift, and the Spirit of Exploration

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A spontaneous $200 foodie adventure to Seattle becomes a tribute to the father who taught Blaine Howerton the value of curiosity, thrift, and remote hustle.

As Father’s Day approaches, I find myself reflecting on the many lessons my dad taught me—some in words, most in action. He didn’t just raise me; he shaped me. As a journalist, as an explorer, and as someone who finds joy in the journey, no matter the budget, I owe a great deal to him.

This past weekend, I honored that legacy in the best way I know how: by embarking on an unexpected adventure.

Bay view from Bainbridge (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

A last-minute, ultra-affordable airfare popped up on a local airline, and I couldn’t resist. For just a few hundred bucks—less than most people spend on a night out—I booked a trip to Seattle. Before taking off, I penned a piece about Tupelo Honey, a Southern comfort gem nestled in the heart of Denver’s bustling Union Station. That’s where the adventure began.

Tupelo Honey (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Joined by my friend Oscar, we embarked on a Pacific Northwest foodie mission, determined to keep our total weekend expenses—including flights, food, and lodging—under $500. With some savvy planning and the kind of frugality I learned from my father, we managed to do it for under $200!

Ballard Farmer’s Market (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

We wandered the Ballard Farmers Market, a lively hub of fresh produce, handmade goods, and friendly faces. We boarded a water ferry and soaked in the views on our way to Bainbridge Island. We ate well, we laughed a lot, and through it all, I managed to keep the lights on at North Forty News—working remotely along the way, just like Dad would’ve expected.

Vehicles parked on Bainbridge Ferry (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

That’s the magic of the lessons our fathers leave us with. My dad showed me that you don’t have to spend a lot to live a whole life. He taught me that curiosity is free, that hard work can be done anywhere, and that spontaneity is worth it, especially if you can write it off as a story.

This Father’s Day, we’re featuring families across Northern Colorado who are raising adventurous, resilient kids—and who remind us that parenting, like publishing, is a labor of love.

To all the dads out there—and to mine especially—thank you. For the grit, the guidance, and the reminder that sometimes, the best stories are the ones you don’t plan.

Until next time,

—Blaine

Don’t miss our Father’s Day feature at NorthFortyNews.com where we spotlight inspiring dads from across our region. Have a story of your own? Please share it with us in the comments or drop us a line. We’d love to hear how your dad helped shape who you are.