Publisher’s Letter: Along for the Ride — Part 3

I have been writing about being along for the ride. Here is the 3rd article of the series. This week, my ride involved a tractor.

I dusted off the snow boots, snow pants, coats, gloves, and hats and set out for the mountain.

Many might think this means an afternoon of sledding, snow angels, and mountain recreation. Not here.

I have 2 miles of private road to maintain. The neighbors rely on me to get it plowed; I need year-round access to the future cabin site. That’s where the mill, the firewood, and the RV are. Last year I plowed the road almost every week. And it seems that will be the case this year.

We had our inaugural annual snow ride on the tractor (parked at the neighbor’s house so I could dig from the highway up the mountain). I put the blade down and set out for my task — to clear the road up.

If I was talking about plowing a flat country road, that’s one thing. I have three switchbacks and up to 11% road grades. Life up on the mountain is not easy. But, like with everything, I’m up for the task — every time.

Plowing gives me time to think. It’s a great time for me to strategize the coming weeks at North Forty News. But this time, I thought about what I was Thankful for.

I am thankful that North Forty News has continued and done so for nearly six years. I am thankful for all our supporters: Our advertisers, subscribers, and readers. I am thankful for all of the things North Forty News has been able to communicate over the years. Thousands of stories since I took ownership! I am thankful for our staff, past and present, for their hard work and sacrifices to bring you the news weekly. I am thankful for all the promise this organization has. It is getting bigger, stronger, and easier to manage. I am thankful for the communities we serve, big and small.

There are many other things I’m thankful for, but this list was top of mind as I got to the top of my road, finished the plowing, and headed to the car to warm up my toes.

Together, we are on a journey to bring 1,000 new subscribers to North Forty News by January. This week, we gained two subscribers; 960 to go!

Your help in spreading the word about North Forty News strengthens this organization, which will continue to serve Northern Colorado’s communities for multiple generations.

THANK YOU for joining me.

